Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack injures labourer from Bihar

Pulwama: Militants shot and injured a non-local labourer in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.
The police said that militants fired at a non-local labourer identified as Shamshad in Ratnipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday evening.
"The victim has been shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. The area has been surrounded for searches," the police said.
