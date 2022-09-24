e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack injures labourer from Bihar

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack injures labourer from Bihar

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
article-image

Pulwama: Militants shot and injured a non-local labourer in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.

The police said that militants fired at a non-local labourer identified as Shamshad in Ratnipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

"The victim has been shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. The area has been surrounded for searches," the police said.

Read Also
Watch: IED weighing 25 to 30 Kgs in Pulwama defused by police and security forces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cops nab two cooks in Gujarat government girl's school sexual harassment case

Cops nab two cooks in Gujarat government girl's school sexual harassment case

Chandigarh University video leak row: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest so far

Chandigarh University video leak row: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest so far

Kolkata App fraud: Prime accused Amir Khan sent to police custody

Kolkata App fraud: Prime accused Amir Khan sent to police custody

Chandigarh Univ Video: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest in case

Chandigarh Univ Video: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest in case

Uttar Pradesh: CJI UU Lalit's son appointed as senior panel lawyer by Yogi Government in Supreme...

Uttar Pradesh: CJI UU Lalit's son appointed as senior panel lawyer by Yogi Government in Supreme...