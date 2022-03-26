Jammu & Kashmir: SPO shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in Budgam district

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while his brother was severely injured after the unknown militants opened fire on a police convoy in the Chattabugh village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday.

While the SPO succumbed to his injuries, his brother is reportedly being treated at the JVC hospital in Srinagar.

According to media reports, official sources said the militants fired upon siblings Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26), posted as SPO in Budgam, and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is a student, injuring them seriously.

The police and Security forces have been rushed to the spot and have cordoned off the area where the brothers were attacked and have launched a search operation for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people in a busy market in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the cause of the blast.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ ED raids 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in fake gun licence scam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:32 PM IST