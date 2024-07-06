 Jammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In Chanigam Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In Chanigam Village

Jammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In Chanigam Village

An official said that a joint team of police and the army started a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) in Chanigam village of the Frisal area in the Kulgam district.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In Chanigam Village | X

Srinagar, July 6: A second encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists which broke out in J&K’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

An official said that a joint team of police and the army started a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) in Chanigam village of the Frisal area in the Kulgam district.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” he said.

Read Also
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Modergam Village, Kulgam; Visuals...
article-image

Earlier, an encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Mudergam village in Kulgam during which an army soldier was killed. The two villages, Mudergam and Chanigam, are 12 kms away from each other.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police Introduces 'E-Sakshya' App For Digital Evidence Collection Under New Criminal Laws

Rajasthan Police Introduces 'E-Sakshya' App For Digital Evidence Collection Under New Criminal Laws

Gujarat Tragedy: Over 15 Injured, Several Trapped After Building Collapses In Surat

Gujarat Tragedy: Over 15 Injured, Several Trapped After Building Collapses In Surat

Jammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In...

Jammu & Kashmir: Second Encounter Underway In Kulgam As Security Forces Engage Terrorists In...

UP Horror: 2 Minor Kids Dragged On Road & Brutally Beaten Over Suspicion Of Theft In Jalaun; VIDEO...

UP Horror: 2 Minor Kids Dragged On Road & Brutally Beaten Over Suspicion Of Theft In Jalaun; VIDEO...

Hathras Stampede: UP Police Arrests 'Satsang' Organizer Devprakash Madhukar In Delhi Amid...

Hathras Stampede: UP Police Arrests 'Satsang' Organizer Devprakash Madhukar In Delhi Amid...