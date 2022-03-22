Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman got critically injured in shootout between militants & security forces in Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir an incident of firing reported in Zoonimar area of Srinagar, reported ANI.

A Policeman got critically injured in a brief shootout between militants & security forces near the Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar stated report.

One terrorist also got injured & probably has escaped from the spot. Injured policeman shifted to Hospital and area cordoned off, stated Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:08 PM IST