Jammu-Kashmir: Police announce Rs 30 lakh reward on capture of 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists

Kishtwar: The Kishtwar District police have announced cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for any information on three terrorists belonging to terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

A bounty of Rs 15 lakhs has been announced for terrorist Mohd Amin while other two Riaz Ahmed and Mudassir Hussain carry bounty of Rs 7.5 lakhs each.

The police have asked the common people to share information about these terrorists leading to their arrest while assuring that the identity of the potential informants will be kept secret.