Jammu & Kashmir: PM Modi To Lead Mega Yoga Day Event During 2-Day Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi will lay the foudation stone and inugurate 84 major development projects worth over Rs 1500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and launch competitiveness improvement in agriculture and allied sectors projects worth Rs 1800 crore the same day.

On June 21 at around 6.30 AM, he will lead in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.