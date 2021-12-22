Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian shot dead, ASI killed in two separate terrorist attacks

A civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists at the Eidgah area of Srinagar city on Wednesday evening.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the civilian was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where he was declared dead.

"At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar," a police official said according to various reports.

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. Case registered, investigation going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in another attack a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara was also critically injured during a cross firing with the terrorist.

An official said that an ASI of Jammu and Kashmir police was shot at by suspected militants near SDH Bijbehara on Wednesday evening.

The ASI had received four bullet injuries and was shifted to SDH Bijbehara where he succummed to his injuries.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemen and the death of the civilain and the police personnel and expressed remorse.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation is underway to nab the attackers. Two attacks took place just within a span of 30 minutes

(this is a developing story)

