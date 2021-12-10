Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah condemns killing of police personnel in militant attack

A cop car was attacked during patrolling on Friday by militants in the Gulshan Chowk market area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reportedly, two cops were hit and were taken to a nearby hospital where policemen Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to their injuries.

Reacting to the news, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the militant attack on police personnel. "I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar told India Today that two cops received bullets when militants attacked the police party.

The identity of the militants is still unknown. The Gulshan chowk is cornered off as the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police carry out a search operation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:18 PM IST