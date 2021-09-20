Jammu & Kashmir: Internet, mobile services temporarily suspended after infiltration attempt by terrorists in Uri

Mobile phones and internet services have been temporarily suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Monday near the Line of Control (LOC) following infiltration attempt by armed terrorists, a report by NDTV stated.



The army said a counter-infiltration operation has been underway for the last over 30 hours.

According to the army, this is the second infiltration attempt in 2021.

Lt Gen DP Panday, the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps told NDTV said that there has been no ceasefire violation this year and no instigation from across the border.

"No ceasefire violation this year. We are prepared for any ceasefire violation. But frankly there has been no instigation from across the border," the senior army commander said.



"On infiltration, there have been some attempts, unlike previous years. Tere was hardly any successful attempt. As per my knowledge, only two attempts have succeeded. One was neutralised in Bandipore. We are looking for the second one," he said.

"There is operation which is ongoing for the last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or gone back after making attempt, that issue is not been clarified or verified on the ground. But we are quite alert and we will ensure minimal infiltration takes place," he added

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:19 PM IST