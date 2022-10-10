e-Paper Get App
Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army's assault dog critically injured during encounter in Anantnag | WATCH

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
An Army assault dog was on Monday critically injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the militants were holed up, the officials said.

"Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," they said.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said.

On Monday, Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they said.

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.

"Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two militants.

"Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Zoom was rushed to the Army's Vet Hospital here where the canine is currently under treatment, the officials said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

