Jammu-Kashmir High Court Bar Association told to explain its position on Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir authorities prohibited the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) from holding any elections till issue on terming Kashmir as disputed is addressed.

As the election stands cancelled, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association formed an ad hoc committee.

On Monday, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary issued three notices to the president of the bar association asking them to explain its Constitution which terms Kashmir a disputed area.

Choudhary also asked them to submit relevant documents, including the article of the association and registration papers.

The Srinagar district magistrate also imposed prohibitory orders in the district court complex.

The Ad-hoc committee will comprise contesting candidates, election body and former elected body of the association which will be headed by advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga as its convener or chairman, the secretary said.

The meeting also resolved that another committee, headed by senior advocate Zaffar Ahmad Shah, will look into the issues raised by the district administration.