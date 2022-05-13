Jammu & Kashmir administration constitutes SIT to investigate murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

Jammu & Kashmir government on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat, news agency ANI reported.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured justice to the family of Rahul Bhat, and said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act.

Sinha met Bhat's family amid protests by members of the community against the killing.

"Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family," the LG said on Twitter.

He said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for this brutal act.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in various parts of Kashmir where angry Kashmiri Pandit government employees held protests demanding their relocation to safer places outside the valley.

The Sheikhpora camp, located in Budgam of central Kashmir, where Kashmiri pandit employees have been given make-shift accommodation, was the epicentre of these protests with people marching towards the airport and shouting slogans against the J-K administration.

A heavy posse of police personnel stopped the protesters after appeals requesting them to disperse failed to yield any result, leading to clashes during which the security forces had to resort to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells.

