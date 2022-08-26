Jammu & Kashmir: Five Congress leaders resign in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad | ANI Photo

GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram on Friday resigned from the primary membership of Congress "in support of" Ghulam Nabi Azad.

1. G.M.Saroori - Ex MLA/ Cabinet Minister, Ex Vice President J&K PCC.

2. Haji Abdul Rashid - Ex MLA, MOS/ Vice President J&K PCC till resign.

3. Mohd Amin Bhat - Ex MLA/Ex MLC Ex- State Youth President

4. Gulzar Ahmad Wani - Ex MLA) Distt President Anantnag till resign.

5. Choudhary Mohd Akram - EX MLA & Chairman J&K ST cell till resign.

Azad today resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs" The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recounting his long association with the Congress and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of "no return." "The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC has been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road," Azad wrote.

Azad today also clarified that he is not in touch with the BJP and won't join it. The senior leader also said informed that he will form his own party, according to India Today report.

Azad said he will form his own party in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Having no ambitions of a national presence, Azad said, “I will go to Jammu and Kashmir. I will form my own party in the state, will check on the national possibility later.”

Azad hits out at Rahul Gandhi:

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years." Azad said that it was "worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress." He continued the attack on Rahul Gandhi but praised Sonia Gandhi for playing "sterling" role as Congress President in both the UPA governments.