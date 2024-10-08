Jammu & Kashmir Election Results 2024: Counting Begins To Determine First Govt In UT

EVMs inside a strong room | PTI | Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is all set to count votes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and the counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday. The UT will elect its first government as a Union Territory (UT) after recording a high voter turnout of 63.88% in the recently concluded elections.

The counting day will seal the fate of 415 candidates. National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, BJP’s Ravinder Raina, Peoples Democratic Party’s Iltija Mufti, J&K Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari and J&K Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone are among the prominent candidates.

Security has been increased across Jammu And Kashmir given the counting of votes set to take place on Tuesday (October 8).

There are a total 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A party needs 46 seats to cross the majority mark.

Exit Polls

The Congress-NC partnership is likely to secure a victory with the support of smaller regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir as predicted by major exit polls on Saturday.

Here is what credible exit polls whose predictions in the past were close to the real number say about the possible election results in Jammu and Kashmir:

News 18 India's exit poll showed Congress, in alliance with the NC, winning 40 seats followed by BJP (26), PDP (7) and others (17).

Republic TV's exit poll showed BJP winning 28-30 seats while the NC would get 28-30 seats followed by PDP which will clinch 5-7 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today TV's C voter exit poll showed the Congress and NC alliance forming the government by winning 40-48 seats. BJP is expected to get 27-32 seats while PDP will get 6-12 seats.