Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF jawans enjoy fun-filled volleyball game in Shopian; WATCH video | ANI video screengrab

Jammu & Kashmir: A video of the CRPF troops posted in the Shopian district enjoying a game of Volleyball on the freshly spread white layer of snow has emerged on social media.

In the video, the jawans are seen engaging in the sport amid heavy snow. The CRPF jawans are dressed in their uniforms and are heard motivating each other asking their teammates to hit the ball as it comes on their side of the court. The jawans can even be heard making fun of each other calling out one other for hitting the ball wrong, typically the way we do while playing an informal game in our neighbourhood. Their warm laughter and fun-filled vibe amid freezing cold temperatures has been captured on camera.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unlike this time, anytime the CRPF troops make it to the headlines, it is mostly because of some security reasons or some bad news that goes down in the Kashmir Valley. Their postings in freakishly freezing cold temperatures for the sake of our security and survival has always earned respect in the our hearts of every Indian. This time too, their fun-game and laughters have made our day!