Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian shot dead by terrorist in Budgam's Gotapora village

A civilian was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district area on Monday, Budgam police officials informed.

According to the Budgam SP, one civilian Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather was shot near his home in Gotpora. He later succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.

"One civilian Tajamul Mohi u din Rather has been shot by terrorists near his home at Gotpora Budgam. Further details shall follow," the police said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and the probe is underway. The police are searching for the militant as the area has been cordoned off.

"Area has been cordoned off and searches in the area is going on," a police official said.

ALSO READ Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:43 PM IST