Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian, one cop injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A civilian and a policeman were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar, police said. Police said militants hurled a grenade at a security force party in Aalimasjid area of Eidgah in the city.

"The grenade exploded on the road injuring a civilian and a policeman.

"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital. Area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

The injured civilian has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and the policeman as Sajad Ahmad.

According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.

Targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the past few days. On Monday, terrorists shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area, which was the second attack carried out by the militants in the city in the past 24 hours, officials said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the civilian.

"The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar. May Allah grant him place in Jannat," Omar tweeted.

Further details awaited.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:21 PM IST