Jammu & Kashmir: BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam; party condemns attack

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in the Brazloo-jagir area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

He has been identified as Javeed Ahmad Dar. He was the BJP in-charge for the Homshalibugh constituency since the last three years.

According to reports, the BJP leader was shot outside his home from point blank range, which resulted in his immediate death.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir BJP media cell head Manzoor Ahmad has condemned the attack. "BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, a team of police officials have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

Last week, Ghulam Rasool Dar, district president of BJP Kisan Morcha in Kulgam and a sarpanch, and his wife Jawhira Banoo were shot at and killed by reportedly two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the killing, describing it as a "cowardly act". Chugh, who is also the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement that "Pakistan''s ISI-backed terrorists were feeling desperate and have been targeting BJP leaders to kill the democratic process in the Union Territory".

He said it was a cowardly act of terrorists which would only reaffirm the BJP workers' determination to work for the party and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:32 PM IST