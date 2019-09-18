Jammu & Kashmir: Army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley on October 3, 4

Srinagar: Army will organise recruitment rallies to select recruits for 2780 vacant posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) regiment on October 3 and 4.

Rallies would be conducted by Army Recruiting Office (ARO) at Jammu and Srinagar and at JAK LI regimental centre to select the recruits.

SL Sharma, Commandant, JAK LI Recruitment centre Srinagar said: "ARO Jammu, ARO Srinagar and JAK LI regimental centre will conduct rallies to select recruits."

"At JAK LI regimental center the Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) recruitment rally will be conducted. Individuals who are blood relations of ex-servicemen and serving soldiers are eligible for the rally. It is scheduled on October 3 and 4," said Sharma.

Last week Lt General KJS Dhillon informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4. Prior to that, 15 days of training will be imparted so that the boys can compete and get recruited, he had said.

Further, Indian Army is mentoring the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by organizing a Startup weekend at SMVD University, Katra from 20-22 September in association with Tech Stars (Bengaluru based startup seed accelerator).

In the programme, the youth would be encouraged to pitch ideas, workshops would be organised on minimum viable products and prototype creation and also on the legal implication of startups.