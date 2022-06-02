Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah meets NSA Advisor Ajit Doval over targeted killings in Valley

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the recent series of targeted killings in Kashmir. Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh also joined the meeting, according to NDTV report.

NSA Doval is currently in North Block to meet Shah. The meeting has been going on for over an hour now.

The meeting comes on a day when a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in the second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days.

A terrorist entered the Areh branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank and shot Vijay Kumar, the bank manager. A CCTV footage shows the killer entering the branch, firing a shot and fleeing. Vijay Kumar was being rushed to the hospital when he breathed his last.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

