Jammu & Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Awantipora's Hardumir, operation underway

Two terrorists have been neutralized in the Hardumir Tral area in Awantipura district of Jammu and Kashmir during an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists on Saturday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed.

As per the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police, ''#Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice".

Earlier, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter in the Shopian district.

The firefight took place after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The number of the present militants is unknown while the operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:19 PM IST