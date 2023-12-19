Jammu: Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants; FIR Registered Against Those Providing Shelter To Rohingyas

SEARCHES IN JAMMU | ANI

Jammu: Jammu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shakti Pathak said on Tuesday that police are conducting searches at various locations in the city against people for providing documents and plots to those who have come from outside, a reference to Rohingya's, non-citizens of the country.

The top police official also said an investigation is underway.



Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Tuesday about the searches, DIG Pathak said, "In different places in Jammu city, people have given their plots to those who've come from outside. We are checking who is giving them these facilities and helping them get the Indian government facilities..."

He said that seven police stations are involved and searches are underway at around 29-30 locations in Jammu. "We are checking the documents and who helped them provide those documents. An investigation is underway," he said.

#WATCH | J&K: Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu says, "...In different places in Jammu city, people have given their plots to those who've come from outside. We are checking who are the people giving them these facilities and helping them get the Indian government facilities...Seven… pic.twitter.com/6g6oOfHzhD — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Searches at Rohingya colony in the Bathindi area of Jammu

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out searches at a Rohingya colony in the Bathindi area of Jammu.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, police said several First Information Reports have been lodged at different police stations against the people found to be accused of providing shelter to the Rohingya.

"Today, an action was initiated against all those who have been facilitators in providing shelter and availing government benefits to the non-citizens of the country, Rohingyas," the release further stated.

Several FIRs registered

According to the press release, FIR's are lodged in the following Police Stations vide FIR numbers P/S Satwari FIRno.270 , P/S Trikuta Nagar FIR no. 352, P/S Bagh-e-Bahu FIR no.107, P/S Channi Himmat FiR no.184, P/S Nowabad FIR no.191, P/S Domana FIR no.370, P/S Nagrota FIR no.527 respectively.



"In these FIR's people who have been found to be accused of providing shelter to the people of foreigners outside of the nation (Rohingyas)," it added.

It added that searches as per procedure in the presence of magistrates were conducted at different locations in Jammu district where non-citizens are accommodated and also at the residential places of the facilitators.

"During searches, illegally acquired Indian documents like PAN cards, Adhaar cards, and bank documents, among other incriminating material, were seized. An investigation into the matter has started and other details will be shared subsequently," the release further stated.

"Stringent action in the future shall be taken against all such defaulters," it added