Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore; search for others on

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"Search is going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

On Tuesday, three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district.

article-image

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

Bihar: After change in portfolio, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh resigns

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

