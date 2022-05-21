Jammu and Kashmir tunnel collapse: Four bodies recovered from site after rescue operation resumes

Another body was recovered from the rubble as the rescue operation at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir, which was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide resumed on Saturday. A total of four bodies have been recovered so far.

Three bodies have been sent to Ramban Hospital after they were pulled out from the debris of a landslide while the process of recovering the body is ongoing, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Massarat Islam informed, ANI reported.

"We have resumed the debris clearing operation at the landslide site. The number of machinery and technical people has been increased in order to finish the work as soon as possible", ANI quoted Javed, Naib Tehsildar as saying.

"Machines have been put to remove the boulder and recover the body. We are nearing the end of this rescue operation", Mohita Sharma, Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police said.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. Two labourers have been killed, while eight others are feared to be trapped under the debris. Three injured were evacuated on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:14 PM IST