Jammu and Kashmir: Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain men belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and included a Pakistani national.

"Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us," IGP Kashmir said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district which turned into an encounter, a police official told PTI.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:25 AM IST