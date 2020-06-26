Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack CRPF party in Anantnag district

Terrorists attacked the CRPF party deployed in highway security in the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, said police.
The CRPF jawan who was injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries. A child has also been killed by terrorists in the attack, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
More details are awaited.
