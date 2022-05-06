Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag; see pics

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire so far, a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter at Anantnag

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:54 PM IST