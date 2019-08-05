Jammu and Kashmir Tension: 10 things to know about the situation in the valley

Amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved proposal to remove Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.
Ahead of the announcement, the government had imposed Section 144 in several districts of the state. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was plunged into panic since last week after the government gave an order to deploy 280 companies in to the state over security measures. It was followed by curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and advisory issued by the state administration asking the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and the tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir and leave as soon as possible. Since then, with the chaos and confusion, there has been uncertainty about the situation in Kashmir wit the latest development of imposing Section 144 and curfew in the entire state.
Here are 10 key points about the situation in Kashmir:
Without giving an explanation as to why the government ordered the deployment of additional troops in the state, an atmosphere of fear and confusion was created.
On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
Panic and confusion apparently gripped the Valley as the government issued orders to the Amarnath pilgrims and the tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir immediately.
The Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's BAT on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.
The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of its Border Action Team (BAT) personnel killed in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up. Leaders of all major political parties in the state met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tensions between the two countries.
In Jammu, the government has imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will not be allowed to move out of their houses as strict restrictions are imposed in the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning.
Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday met a delegation of political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari. The Governor informed the delegation of credible inputs regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra and said that "it is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens". The J&K Governor said that a pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. He also requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe the "exaggerated" rumours.
