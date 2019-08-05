Jammu and Kashmir Tension: 10 things to know about the situation in the valley

Amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved proposal to remove Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.

Ahead of the announcement, the government had imposed Section 144 in several districts of the state. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was plunged into panic since last week after the government gave an order to deploy 280 companies in to the state over security measures. It was followed by curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and advisory issued by the state administration asking the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and the tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir and leave as soon as possible. Since then, with the chaos and confusion, there has been uncertainty about the situation in Kashmir wit the latest development of imposing Section 144 and curfew in the entire state.

Here are 10 key points about the situation in Kashmir: