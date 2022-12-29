Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar City receives season's first snowfall today, watch video

Season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar witnessed the first snowfall of the season today on Thursday, December 29, while the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts, received moderate snowfall.

As per IMD, Srinagar City to witness a minimum temperature of 2°C and a maximum temperature of 8°C with generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm tomorrow.

