e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Srinagar City receives season's first snowfall today, watch video

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar City receives season's first snowfall today, watch video

Srinagar City to witness a minimum temperature of 2°C and a maximum temperature of 8°C with generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm tomorrow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar | ANI
Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar witnessed the first snowfall of the season today on Thursday, December 29, while the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts, received moderate snowfall.

As per IMD, Srinagar City to witness a minimum temperature of 2°C and a maximum temperature of 8°C with generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm tomorrow.

Read Also
Delhi wakes up to dense fog as cold wave continues in national capital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Orissa HC reiterates 'utterance of abuse by taking victim's caste name' not offence under S 3(1)(x)...

Orissa HC reiterates 'utterance of abuse by taking victim's caste name' not offence under S 3(1)(x)...

Gandhian Study Centre in Gujarat not receiving grants from government

Gandhian Study Centre in Gujarat not receiving grants from government

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar City receives season's first snowfall today, watch video

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar City receives season's first snowfall today, watch video

Chinese 'spy' detained in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader...

Chinese 'spy' detained in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader...

OBC reservation: UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC's order quashing draft notification

OBC reservation: UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC's order quashing draft notification