Jammu and Kashmir: Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag

Several people were injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the incident took place at the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

An official at the MCCH told IANS that the explosion due a leakage in heating gas cylinder occurred at the ticket section of the hospital.

"Several persons, including some hospital employees, were injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag", sources told IANS.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:56 PM IST