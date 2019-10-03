Jammu and Kashmir police to get 50 drones to keep an eye on militancy activities from the sky

To keep an eye on protesters and militants movements, Jammu and Kashmir police will be having 50 latest technology equipped Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at the end of this month. The biggest UAV procurements for the Jammu and Kashmir has already been approved.
After the abrogation of Article 370, officials have braced for militants activities and other possible small incidents. According to Hindustan Times, the Jammu and Kashmir is also involve in anti-militancy activities apart from law and order.
Earlier the police used to seek assistance from the military units for using drones. Now, the UAVs will make the police more tech savvy especially in Kashmir. The UAVs will be stationed at the different parts of the valley. The sources said, according to Hindustan Times, that some officials will be trained to use these UAVs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)