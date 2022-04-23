Jammu and Kashmir police arrest one in connection with Sunjwan attack, arms and ammunition recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested one terrorist and detained another suspect in connection with the attack on a CISF bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan n which two fidayeen militants were killed, one CISF ASI was martyred and nine others were injured.

As per ANI reports, the arrested militant has been identified as Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Tral, Pulwama.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition and live cartridges.

According to the sources, the suspects have been arrested for harbouring the two Jaish e Mohammed terrorists and providing logistical support to them.

A bus carrying 15 personnel came under attack at 4.25 am near an Army camp in Sunjwan, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Friday. A senior official of the paramilitary force said the terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patil and injuring other occupants of the bus.

The attack took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba district on Sunday to address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas'.

Earlier in the day, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, headed by its chief Kuldeep Singh reached the Sunjwan attack site in Jammu for the survey.

Top security officials have briefed the NIA chief, who was accompanied by the IGP of CRPF, Jammu, P.S Ranpise, about the attack.

