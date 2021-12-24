Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag's Mumanhal

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in its tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Mumanhal village of the Arwani area in the district after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official told PTI.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

An ultra has been killed, and as per last reports, the operation is going on, the official said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militant are not yet known.

(With inputs from PTI)

