Jammu and Kashmir: One captain and two soldiers killed, two terrorists gunned down in Machil

Three soldiers including a captain were killed during a joint operation by the security forces against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday said Border Security Force (BSF).
Three terrorists have also been eliminated.
The operation began on Saturday night when security personnel stationed at Machil spotted suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) fence.
Defence spokesperson informed that one AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site.
The operation is currently underway and more security personnel has been rushed to Machil.
(With inputs from ANI)
