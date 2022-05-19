Jammu and Kashmir: NIA court convicts JKLF chief Yasin Malik for terror funding

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted by a Delhi court in a terror funding case today. The quantum of the sentence will be announced in the next hearing on May 25. Malik is expected to get life imprisonment.

The former chief of the self-styled Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Malik was charged under Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Malik (born 1966) is a Kashmiri separatist leader and former militant who advocates the separation of Kashmir from both India and Pakistan. He is the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, which originally spearheaded armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley.

Malik renounced violence in 1994 and adopted peaceful methods to come to a settlement on the Kashmir conflict.

Yasin Malik, along with Hamid Sheikh, Ashfaq Wani and Javed Ahmad Mir, formed the core group — dubbed the "HAJY" group — of the JKLF militants returning with arms and training received in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They were said to have been "stunned" by the enthusiastic response to their call for independence in the Kashmir Valley. They waged a guerrilla war with the Indian security forces, kidnapping Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of Indian Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and targeting attacks on the government and security officials.

In a related development, Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the 'framing of fabricated charges' against Malik by Indian authorities and handed over a demarche to the Indian charge d’affaires.

The Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed over the demarche conveying Pakistan’s 'strong condemnation of the framing of fabricated charges' against Malik, who is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan’s 'grave concern' that in a bid to 'suppress the voice of indigenous Kashmiri leaders', Delhi had started implicating them in 'fictitious and motivated cases'.

As of this writing, New Delhi has made no comment on the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:41 PM IST