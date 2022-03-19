Jammu and kashmir: Militants open fire at non-local in Pulwama

Militants opened fire at a non-local in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Police sources said, "Militants fired at a non-local identified as Muhammad Akram, a carpenter from Bijnor, UP, at Arihal village in Pulwama district. He received bullet injuries in his abdomen and has been shifted to the hospital."
