Jammu and Kashmir: Militant attack in Pulwama leaves CRPF officer dead

Representative Image | Twitter/@KOSCRPF

Srinagar: A CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed after terrorists fired upon the troopers at Gangoo in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

"Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident oneA CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," officials said.

Earlier, a CRPF official said that, ""At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir."

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

(with inputs from agencies)