Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti questions alleged 'house arrest' of leaders, says their voices are being muzzled

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After the state leaders claimed that they are being put under 'house arrest' amid prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the voices of people who fought for peace are being muzzled.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J-K," former chief minister of the state Mufti tweeted. She said Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. "The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she further wrote.

Late on Sunday, National Conference Party (NCP) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he believed he is being placed under "house arrest" from midnight tonight, adding that the process for the same has already started for other mainstream leaders. Soon after Omar's tweet, Mufti too took to the micro-blogging site and said, "all people are together in this difficult time and we all will fight together." "In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

Showing solidarity with each other, both the leaders retweeted each other's tweet. On Sunday evening, leaders of all major political parties urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tension between the two countries. "I appeal to India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate tension between the two countries because it will harm both the nations," parties said in a declaration.

The leaders unanimously resolved to "protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status to Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever". Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage. Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state.