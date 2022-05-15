Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha orders inquiry into use of force against protesting Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the use of force against the Kashmiri Pandit employees who were protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat.

Protests were held at several places in J-K against the killing as well as against the "failure" of the administration to provide security to the Kashmiri pandit employees. Police used batons and tear smoke shells at Sheikhpora in Budgam on Friday to quell the protest.

The government has ordered an inquiry into Bhat's killing and a SIT has been constituted.

"Bhat's murder was a targeted killing and an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. He was a very good employee. We have constituted a SIT over the issue. The SHO has been attached. The SIT will investigate all the angles,' Sinha said here.

He said the SIT will also inquire into the use of force on the protestors.

"The force which was used will also be investigated. In one week's time, their posting will be done in safe and secure places. They have some other grievances and those will also be looked into. We understand their pain and difficulties," the LG said, adding, the administration will make arrangements for full security wherever they live.

The LG also said he has directed the administration that there is no need to use force.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.

He appealed to the Kashmiri pandit employees to keep patience for some time, assuring them that all their issues will be resolved.

Sinha said some people were trying to disturbing peace in Kashmir, but the administration "is taking the issue very seriously".

"I appeal the politicians and political parties as well as common people that this is the time to stay together so that the peaceful atmosphere remains. Some people are trying to disturb the atmosphere, but I want to tell them that their attempts will not succeed. Two foreign terrorists involved in the incident have been killed and the police is after the others," he said.

He said the administration is sensitive to the issue and will make every attempt to resolve their issues.

"I appeal all the political parties that to issue an appeal for social boycott of such elements involved in these (killings) incidents ," Sinha said.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:48 PM IST