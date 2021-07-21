Jammu and Kashmir govt to issue domicile certificate to spouse of native woman

The Jammu and Kashmir administration that it will issue a domicile certificate to the spouse of a native woman, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, J&K women who were married outside the Union Territory, made their spouse ineligible for UT's domicile.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Decentralisation and recruitment) Act, 2010, the government hereby directs in sub-rule (1) of rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 220, after S.No/Clause 6, the following shall be added," a government order, dated July 20, 2021, reads.