Jammu and Kashmir govt to issue domicile certificate to spouse of native woman

The Jammu and Kashmir administration that it will issue a domicile certificate to the spouse of a native woman, reported news agency ANI.
Earlier, J&K women who were married outside the Union Territory, made their spouse ineligible for UT's domicile.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Decentralisation and recruitment) Act, 2010, the government hereby directs in sub-rule (1) of rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 220, after S.No/Clause 6, the following shall be added," a government order, dated July 20, 2021, reads.
In 2020, the Union Cabinet had approved the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
In March 2021, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had informed that a total of 32.31 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates, while 2.15 lakh applications have been rejected.
Raddy had said that a total of 35,44,938 applications for issue of domicile certificates have been received as on December 31, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)