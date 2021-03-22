Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; arms recovered

An encounter is presently underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region. Even as the operation continues, four terrorists have been killed thus far. The encounter had begun in the early hours of Monday morning in the Manihal area of Shopian.

Earlier today, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI that the terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. At the time there had been news of two unidentified terrorists being killed, with two more trapped at the encounter site. Follow-up reports indicated that the death toll had risen.

An update on the official Twitter handle of the Chinar Corps, Indian Army indicates that three guns ( one AK and two pistols) have been recovered. A later update said that yet another pistol had been recovered and that the joint operation continues to be in progress.