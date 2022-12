Jammu and Kashmir: Football coach arrested for sodomising 13-year-old |

According to the police, a football coach from Srinagar's Batmaloo neighbourhood was arrested on suspicion of sodomising a 13-year-old young child.

The culprit, Amir Ahed Khan, a resident of Lachmanpora, Batmaloo, has been identified by the police as a football coach by profession.

The police was quoted by Kashmir Wala website, "[He] was arrested for perpetrating an unnatural sexual offence on a 13-year-old boy (name withheld)."

They claimed that the accused had also threatened the youngster.