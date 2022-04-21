Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Baramulla; 3 soldiers, 1 civilian injured

Srinagar: Three soldiers and a civilian have been injured during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"Exact location of encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian recieved minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:12 AM IST