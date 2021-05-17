Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar's Khonmoh area; one terrorist killed

In other related news, the Jammu and Kashmir police is cracking down on anyone trying to leverage the ongoing rift between Israel and Palestine. In a series of tweets, the police had warned of strict action against anyone trying to "leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine" in an attempt to incite violence and disturb peace in the valley.

The police on Saturday detained 20 youth for holding an Anti-Israel protest in the city's Padshahi Bagh Area.17 of them were later released on Sunday.

The union territory also continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with Srinagar being the worst affected district of Jammu and Kashmir, having recorded 546 deaths and over 35,000 cases. The Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee had on Sunday put Srinagar district in the red category as it issued revised guidelines for effective containment of COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)