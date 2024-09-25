Jammu and Kashmir Election: Foreign Diplomats Observe The Electoral Process

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Mir Bahri Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. |

As voting for phase 2 of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was underway in the union territory's three districts, foreign diplomats arrived to observe the polling process. This is the first time this is happening in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of Article when foreign diplomats have been allowed to observe electoral process. The 20-member delegation includes diplomats from countries like United States, Russia, Australia, European Union and more. Four representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs are part of the delegation as well. Other countries participating in the delegation are Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and the Philippines.

Indian Express reported citing sources that the diplomats were invited in order to witness “peaceful conduct of the electoral process” and also “participation of people at a large scale”.

The delegates were briefed about the voting process by Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner of Budgam. Press Trust of India reported that Charge d'affaires of most of the embassies were representing the respective countries. The remaining were represented by political officers at minister-counselor and counselor ranks.

Omar Abdullah unhappy

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah was not happy at the decision and said presence of foreign diplomats during polls was contradictory to the central government's earlier stance that officials from other countries should not interfere or comment on India's internal matters.

"I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says 'this is an internal matter for India' and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections," Abdullah told the media.

He added that since polls in the union territory were India's internal matter, India did not need anybody's 'certificate'.

"Also, this participation is not because of the government of India, it is in spite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people, they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people," he said.

Omar Abdullah and the National Conference have been vocal critics of decision of abrogation of Article 370 and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood.