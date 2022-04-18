Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Kishtwar district

A low-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said, adding that there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had its epicentre in Kishtwar and occurred at 12.09 pm.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:38 PM IST