India

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:20 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper shoots himself dead for unidentified reason in Ganderbal district

IANS
CRPF representational Image | Photo: ANI

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself dead on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police sources said that trooper Deonath Yadav of 118 battalion who hailed from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Gund area of Ganderbal district.

An FIR was registered and an investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind this extreme step, police sources said.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:20 PM IST
