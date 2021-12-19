Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper shoots himself dead for unidentified reason in Ganderbal district

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself dead on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police sources said that trooper Deonath Yadav of 118 battalion who hailed from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Gund area of Ganderbal district.

An FIR was registered and an investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind this extreme step, police sources said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:20 PM IST