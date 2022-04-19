Jammu and Kashmir: Cache of arms, ammunition seized in Kupwara

Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone police said.

Ten pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and five hand grenades were seized during a search operation in Tad village in Karnah tehsil, the police said.

According to the police, the seizure involved 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades. "#KupwaraPolice along with Army recovered huge cache of #arms and #ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades, during a search #operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad #Karnah," informed the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the army had arrested a terrorist associate in Handwara and recovered one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9 mm and a mobile phone from his possession.

Meanwhile, nearly a week ago, the Anantnag Police recovered one short barrel AK-56, two AK mag, two pistols, three pistol mag, six hand grenades, 44rds of AK-47 ammo, 58 rds of 9mm ammo, and one sling from a vehicle near Mehmoodabad bridge Dooru, during its night domination on April 12.

