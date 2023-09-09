Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Jawan Missing Near LoC In Poonch, Search Operation Underway, Says Report

Indian Army Jat Regiment soldiers patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image | PTI

Jammu, September 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper reportedly went missing from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

BSF jawan hailing from Bihar was on general duty

“The BSF jawan hailing from Bihar was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector of the LoC when he went missing yesterday (Friday)," the officials said.

Search operation underway

A search operation was carried out, but the jawan could not be traced, they said, adding that a missing report has been lodged.

