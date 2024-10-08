J&K Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show Both BJP, Congress-NC Alliance Leading On 13 Seats; PDP On 1

FPJ

The early morning trends at 8:30 am showed the Congress-NC alliance leading in 13 seats while the BJP was also leading in 13 seats. PDP which according to pollsters could emerge as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly was leading on 1 seat.

As per reports, the very early leads showed that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was leading from the Ganderbal Assembly seat. Abdullah is also contesting from the Budgam seat.

Abdullah while speaking to news agency ANI said, "We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by today afternoon. There should be transparency...if people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks...we did alliance so we can win and we are hoping to win..."

#WATCH | JKNC Vice President and party's candidate from Ganderbal & Budgam, Omar Abdullah says, " We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by today afternoon. There should be transparency...if people's mandate is against BJP,… pic.twitter.com/hZcv7EUhN9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, BJP chief Ravinder Raina was leading from the Nowshera seat.

The majority mark in the 90-member Assembly is 46.

Counting of votes began on Tuesday at 8 am for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the final lap of an electoral exercise that will give the union territory its first elected government since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

#WATCH | J&K: Counting underway at Polytechnic College in Jammu



The fate of candidates on 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today. pic.twitter.com/S8S3RM7K7R — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from a counting centre in Rajouri



Counting is underway for the 90-member J&K Assembly pic.twitter.com/htLmlIz6dL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

These are also the first assembly elections in J-K since 2014.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main parties in the fray in the keenly watched assembly election that comes five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

J&K Chief Electoral officer P K Pole said adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-meter perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities.

"Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure a comprehensive monitoring," he said.

Pole said postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) half an later. Accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner.

Pole said two counting centres each have been set up for Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts, one each for Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts while three counting centres have been set up for migrants.

To monitor the counting process, various counting observers have also been appointed by Election Commission, he said adding only authorized individuals, officials, or staff will be permitted inside and around the counting centres and the public and political party representatives are requested not to crowd the counting centres and check the results at home.